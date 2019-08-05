EVART — Pamela L. Mosher, of Evart, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing after a long illness. She was 56.
Pam was born April 19, 1963 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Edward Paul and Linda Ann (Tatro) Milotte. She graduated from South High Community High School, Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1982. Pamela married Peter Joseph Mosher, August 25, 1984 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Pamela and Peter moved from Massachusetts to Evart in 1993. Pam enjoyed bowling, fishing, and going to Merritt Speedway to watch stock car races.
Pam is survived by her husband, Peter J. Mosher of Evart, her siblings, Cheryl Dusharme of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, David Milotte of Evart, Kathy (Roger) Peters of North Brookfield, Massachusetts, Laurie Milotte of Leesburg, Florida, Gary Milotte of Worcester, Massachusetts, her twin sister, Penny Desalvio of Worcester, Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Tommy.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Pamela Lee Mosher is in its planning stage and will be announced at a later date.
