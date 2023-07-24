Pamela Sue Peters age 63 of Marion passed away on July 21, 2023 at her home. Pam was born on September 15, 1959 in Lansing to Leo and Agnes (Leonard) Peters.

Pam had driven a gravel train in the construction industry. She loved riding motorcycles, going shopping and was a very giving person and loved to help out whenever she could.

She is survived by a son; Wilbert "Bill" (Jennifer) Condon of Flint and a granddaughter; Merceline Condon of Taylor, a brother; Randy (Janet) Peters of Bath, and a sister-in-law; Doris Peters of Burton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother; Gary Peters.

Family and friends will hold a get together at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com

