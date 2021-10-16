Pastor Claude Edward Rowley
Memoriams

Pastor Claude E. Rowley, Jr., 82 of Kalkaska, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at home.

He was born on November 6, 1938, in Kalkaska to the late Claude E. Rowley, Sr. and Eva (Sheperson) Rowley.

Claude attended Kalkaska Schools.

He attended Church Alive in Kalkaska and VictoryTabernacle in Cadillac, where he often delivered a sermon, played guitar or piano and sang to his Lord. Claude loved to have get-togethers, play music and sing. He loved going to Long Term Care to play guitar and sing for patients.

Claude is survived by his loving wife, Merline who he always called momma; daughter Tina Jones; brother Vernon Brumm of Battle Creek; sister Ingrid Simpson of Ypsilanti; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; and stepchildren Bonnie Kanouse and William Warner.

He was preceded in passing by his first wife, Rosemary Rowley; son Paul Rowley; brothers Charles Brumm and David Rowley; and sister coral Brown.

A memorial service will be held at Victory Tabernacle in Cadillac on Saturday, October 23 at 1 p.m.

Cremation arrangements provided by Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home, our family serving yours.

Cadillac News

