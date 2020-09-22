Pastor Gerrit Brus Cadillac - Pastor Gerrit Brus, 89, went home to Jesus on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born June 19, 1931 in Slagharen, The Netherlands.

He is survived by his dear wife of 39 years, Anne (née Schultheiss), and his children; Lydia Knowles, Pat (Tom) Brock, Mike (Mary Jo) Brus, Pam (Randy) Kelley; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, seven sisters in Canada, many in-laws, and nieces and nephews in both the U.S. and Canada. Gerrit was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Irene in 1997.

Gerrit found comfort in Psalm 130: 1-4, "Out of the depths I cry to you, Lord; Lord hear my voice. Let your ears be attentive to my cry for mercy. If you, Lord, kept a record of sins, Lord, who could stand? But with you there is forgiveness, so that we can, with reverence, serve you". And he did serve others well, especially those in need and the elderly throughout his life and in his role as a pastor.

A beautiful private service was officiated by the Rev. Scott Torkko with immediate family present.

Donations in memorial may be made to Munson Hospice Cadillac Chapter at 400 Hobart St., Cadillac, MI 49601. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

