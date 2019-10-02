LAKE CITY — Pati Loraine Silvers of Lake City passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 63.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene in Cadillac with Reverend Brian Farmer officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Banker Cemetery in South Branch Township.
A full obituary will follow in the Thursday edition of the Cadillac News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.