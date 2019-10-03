LAKE CITY — Pati Loraine Silvers of Lake City passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 63.
Pati was born October 21, 1955 in Genesee County to Edward and Loraine (Thompson) Diffin and they preceded her in passing.
Pati worked at Lakeside Farm Market in Lake City, Timber Wolf Lake and Maple Ridge Assisted Living with her daughter. Pati very much enjoyed the social aspect of work. She loved visiting with customers at the farm market and formed friendships at Timber Wolf. Pati was also able to form many friendships and provide social interaction for the residents while working at Maple Ridge.
She was an accomplished quilter and gifted many to family members. Pati enjoyed working outdoors in her flowers.
On March 24, 1995 in Cadillac she married Jack S. Silvers, and he survives her along with children: Steve Doane of Milford, Michigan, Jamie (Brian) Kunkel of Lake City, Renay (Ryan) Hamilton of Manistee, Jack Silvers Jr. of Cadillac, Shannon (Russ) Sloat of Lake City and Brook Silvers of Lake City; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Gina Wilson of Eaton Rapids; and a brother-in-law, Earl Cushman of Higgins Lake.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Les Doane in 1993, and a sister, Dori Cushman.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene in Cadillac with Reverend Brian Farmer officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Banker Cemetery in South Branch Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
