Patricia Ann (Neal) Altvater of Cadillac passed away in Munson Medical Center in Traverse City on Friday, May 5 from complications of a heart attack. She is survived by her husband Fred Altvater and children, Sara Adkin (Mike Austin), Adam Adkin (Elaine) and Colin Michalski (Amanda Bowlin), as well as five grandchildren, Lucas Enyeart, Geoff Enyeart, Ben Enyeart, Genevieve Adkin and Felicity Adkin
She was born July 7, 1950,to Roland E. and Lorraine (Lewicki) Neal in Midland, Michigan and was the oldest of four siblings, Tim (Patti K) Neal of Oscoda, Michigan, Linda (Al) McInally, Missoula, Montana, Janet (Mark) Skochdopole, Manhattan, Kansas and Rob (Sarah) Neal, Draper, Utah.
Pat married Fred Altvater, April 2, 2005. They enjoyed traveling, spending time with their children and grandchildren. Together they owned and operated AFP Marketing.
She had been previously married to Les Adkin (deceased) and Dan Michalski.
She graduated from Midland High School in 1968. She received an accounting degree from Michigan State University in 1972 and a Masters Degree from Virginia Tech.
Over her professional career, she held various positions in the accounting field, taught at Ferris State University and operated her own businesses. She and a partner owned and operated ten 'Curves For Women' franchises for several years.
For the past 20 years, she has devoted her time and energy building AFP Marketing that serves clients in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Toledo and Indianapolis. A tireless worker she built the company from scratch and was actively engaged in its operation until her death.
She is a past president of Cleveland Chapter of NAWBO and enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Visitation with Pat's family will be from 11:00 AM until Mass.
Memorials can be made to Oasis of Cadillac, which provides shelter and counseling program for women in abusive situations. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
