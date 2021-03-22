Patricia Ann Curtis of Cadillac passed away Friday evening, March 19, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 82. Pat was born on June 23, 1938 in Cadillac.
Pat attended school in Cadillac and later went to work for a couple of years at Giant Way in Cadillac and then went to work at the Busy Bee and worked there for many years. She then went to work at Wesco in Cadillac for a few years before returning to the Busy Bee where she worked until her retirement.
She enjoyed going to yard sales, playing bingo and played on the Women's Pool League with her daughter, Marcia. Pat was a former member of the American Legion Post #94 Auxiliary in Cadillac.
Survivors include her children: Marcia (George) Grames of Cadillac, and Dave Bailey of Texas; 2 granddaughters: Kim (James) Warrix of Cadillac and Heather Moreno of Texas; 9 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Curtis Merchant in 2012.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, March 26, 2021 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Jim Helmboldt officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wexford County Shelter Shares. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
