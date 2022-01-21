Patricia Ann Fuller age 71 of Manton, passed away at her home on January 20, 2022. She was born on January 28, 1950 to Floyd and Olive (Peariso) Wilcox in Flint. She married Robert E. Fuller on October 5, 1974 in Flint.
She had worked as a medical assistant and designed kitchen and baths for the home building industry. She loved to travel in the family RV and going to drag races. She was a fan of the NASCAR and the National Hot Rod Association.
She is survived by her husband: Robert E. Fuller of Manton, three children, Timothy Tipton of Cadillac, Rebecca (Sonny) Meyers of Harrietta and Julie (Eric) Vickers of Alto, Texas. She has seven grandchildren; Kayla (Roger) Fisher of Falmouth, Jonathan Locke (Katelyn) of Tustin, Kaitlyn (Matt) McClenney of Kilgore, TX. Olivia Locke (Ryan) of Falmouth, Matthew Vickers of Longview, TX. Hailey (Keaton) Lezman of Cadillac, and Zachary Tipton of Cadillac, and five great grandchildren and a brother, Jack Wilcox of Flint.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Ray, infant great grandson, Brody Kai McClenny and a daughter in law, Stephanie Tipton.
In following with Patricia's wishes no services will be held at this time. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
