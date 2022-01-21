Patricia Ann Fuller age 71 of Manton, passed away at her home on January 20, 2022. She was born on January 28, 1950 to Floyd and Olive (Peariso) Wilcox in Flint. She married Robert E. Fuller on October 5, 1974 in Flint.

She had worked as a medical assistant and designed kitchen and baths for the home building industry. She loved to travel in the family RV and going to drag races. She was a fan of the NASCAR and the National Hot Rod Association.

She is survived by her husband: Robert E. Fuller of Manton, three children, Timothy Tipton of Cadillac, Rebecca (Sonny) Meyers of Harrietta and Julie (Eric) Vickers of Alto, Texas. She has seven grandchildren; Kayla (Roger) Fisher of Falmouth, Jonathan Locke (Katelyn) of Tustin, Kaitlyn (Matt) McClenney of Kilgore, TX. Olivia Locke (Ryan) of Falmouth, Matthew Vickers of Longview, TX. Hailey (Keaton) Lezman of Cadillac, and Zachary Tipton of Cadillac, and five great grandchildren and a brother, Jack Wilcox of Flint.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Ray, infant great grandson, Brody Kai McClenny and a daughter in law, Stephanie Tipton.

In following with Patricia's wishes no services will be held at this time. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.