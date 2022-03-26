Patricia Ann "Pat" Morey, 86, of Cadillac, Michigan, Our loving Mother, Grandmother and Friend passed away peacefully at home into the arms of our Lord and Savior on February 8, 2022. She was born February 1, 1936 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Pat was employed at Munson Hospital for many years as a phlebotomist. Upon retiring she began volunteering at Mercy Hospital as a patient escort and also delivered reading material to patients' rooms. After leaving Mercy Hospital she started volunteering with Hospice of Michigan. She was always concerned and compassionate about her visits and loved spending time with people who she felt needed her.
Her compassion and congenial spirit extended to everyone around her. She liked to be around people and was always happy to run into a friend and chat. She loved going to the Senior Center and participating in any activities she could and cherished the friends she met there.
Patricia was blessed with four children and being a mother was a significant part of her life, she adored her children and was always willing to lend an ear to anything they needed to talk about with understanding and guidance. She was a great cook and loved to bake and make delicious cookies and desserts. Patricia always had a book in hand and was an avid reader who loved a great mystery. She loved her flower garden and tending to its beauty. She was a zealous and determined walker and participated in this activity almost every day of her life for the past fifty years. She was a hard worker and compassionate soul that never gave up. She will be in our hearts for eternity and missed on this earth beyond what words can express. We will take heart in knowing our sorrows will turn to joy as all of our happy memories begin to flourish as the days ahead unfold. Thank you Mother, Grandmother and friend for being such a blessing in our lives and know our endearing genuine love for you lives forever.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Claude J Morey.
She is survived by her four children, Christine Blaszczyk (Stoffel), Catherine Andresiak, Claude J. Morey and Craig J. Morey; daughter-in-law Theresa Morey and son-in-law Chris Zarek; eight grandchildren, Karen Rikkers (Stoffel), Ronald Andresiak, Michael Stoffel, Thomas Stoffel, Monica Wieand (Morey), Curtis Morey, Teasa Lamont, Mark Lamont and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Grace Community Bible Church, 1302 Laurel St. Cadillac, MI 49601.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
