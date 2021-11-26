Patricia Ann Seehase, of Wellston, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 92.
Pat was born on March 13, 1929 in Cadillac, Michigan to Charles E. Ault and Wava M. (Shemer) Ault. Pat was a graduate of Cadillac High School. She entered into marriage with the Robert Seehase on September 27, 1952 and they spent their life in the Wellston area. The couple spent 66 years together until his time of passing on June 6, 2019. Pat dedicated her life to raising her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and feeding the birds. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends.
Patricia is survived by her loving children, daughter, Pamela McCullough of Cadillac, sons, Kerry (Diana) Seehase of Cadillac, Chad (Nancy) Seehase of Grand Haven and Scott Seehase (Shawn Dahlstrom) of Mesick;6 grandchildren, Shannon (Philip) Sullivan, Ryan McCullough, RJ (Erin) Seehase, Kyle Seehase (fiance Jenna Curtis), Jake Seehase and Nicole Seehase; 2 great-grandchildren, Tucker and Owynn Seehase.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Wava Ault; and husband, Robert Seehase.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
