Patricia Ann Shirley Hamblin, of Mesick, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was 79.
Pat was born on February 19, 1943 in Jackson, Michigan to Henry Stanley and Mary Evelyn (Zawacki) Reilly. She entered into marriage with James Eryl Hamblin in 1961 in Jackson, Michigan. Jim and Pat relocated from the Jackson area to Mesick to raise their four children. Pat cherished her family and loved teaching them special Polish family cooking traditions to be passed down for generations to come. In her spare time, she could often be found crocheting. Throughout their life together, Jim and Pat traveled all over, going on camping trips, enjoying their cabin in the UP for many years, and making trips to visit their children and grandchildren. Pat loved going on special girls outings with her daughters, where they would all laugh until they cried and made many memories. She had a passion for pets and had several loving dogs throughout the years. Pat will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 1/2 years, Jim Hamblin; children, Christopher Hamblin, Wendy Roney, Tammy (Jeff) Inman and Dawn Bates; grandchildren, Rusty Inman, Amanda Fox, Erica Fox (JJ Frederick), Brad Inman (Sierra Lyon), Chase (Mikyla) Bates, Aaron (Haley) Bates, Travis Inman, Shawn (Alexa) Bates and Sierra Bates (Brandon Evans); 9 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marguerite Reilly, Sandra (Perry) Martin and Cynthia Jo (Jack) Wooster; 3 nieces and a nephew; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Evelyn Reilly; son-in-law, Jeff Roney; and in-laws, Earl and Phyllis Hamblin.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Springville Township Hall in Mesick.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hamblin Family.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
