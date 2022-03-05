Patricia (Patty) Ann Simmons, age 60 of McBain, passed away on March 3, 2022 at Munson Healthcare-Traverse City Hospital. She was born on October 15, 1961 to Basil Bigelow and Darlene Harris. She married Alan Dale Simmons Sr. on February 26, 1983 in Flint, MI.
Patty had a big heart and loved spending time with her grandkids. She enjoyed painting, spending time outside gardening, cooking and sewing. She spent time working at the Lakeview Manor (Samaritas) and Autumnwood of McBain as a nurse's aide before becoming a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Alan Dale Simmons Sr. of McBain, three children, Jennifer (Timothy) Boven of Marion, Rhonda Fisher of McBain, and Alan Jr. (Trisha) Simmons of McBain. Patty has 11 grandchildren; Travis Beerens II, Melinda, Jeffrie, & Wayne Boven, Charlie & Connor Fisher, Haylee Purdy, Tristan & Daniel McElhaney Shelby & Alec Simmons. Surviving siblings; Sharon (Roger) Forbes of Marmaduke, AK, Cathey Skwirsk of Marmaduke, AK, and Robert Bigelow of Jackson, MI, in-laws; Rev Wayne (Norva) Simmons of Manton, Daryl (Nancy) Simmons of Manton, Gary (Kym) Simmons of Burton, Mary (Brian) Braden of Burton, Nancy (Vince) Scungio of Manton, Chris Simmons of Texas, and Michele Willis of Farmington Hills.
She was preceded in death by her parents Basil and Darlene Bigelow, father in-law & mother in-law Wayne (Norva) Simmons, brother in-law David (Helen) Miller, and two nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Adam Barton officiating. Burial will take place in the spring at the Riverside Township Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home on Monday, March 7 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. A luncheon will follow after the service at the Vogel Center CRC. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
