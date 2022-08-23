Patricia Ann Skelding of Cadillac, formerly of Battle Creek, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at home. She was 95.
Pat was born April 6, 1927 in Battle Creek to Harry and Bertha May (Sanders) Tyson.
After high school Pat worked as a bookkeeper for many years, retiring from Union Pump. She was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac.
When her family was younger they took many rustic camping trips. Pat enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and jewelry making that she gifted to many family members. Family was everything to Pat, she valued each member of her family very much.
On June 14, 1947 in Battle Creek she married Robert Kenneth Skelding and he survives her along with their children: Larry (Cathy) Skelding of Battle Creek, Diane (John) Dunbar of Cadillac; grandchildren: Scott Dunbar (Robertha Morales), Shannan (Mitchell) Whitaker, Stacy Penland (Bill Wilson); great-grandchildren: Ian, Camryn, Elliot, Caitlyn, Allyson, Emma, Sophie, Owen, Jake and Samantha.
The Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 AM Friday, August 26, 2022 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 94 of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
