Patricia Anne Gerber, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and much, much, more, went home to be with Her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Reed City Field Assisted Living where she resided for the last year. Mrs. Gerber was from Evart and 87 years old. Patricia was born in Hartwick Township, Osceola County, Michigan on October 6, 1934 to F. James and M. Georgina (Shadley) Friend.
On June 24, 1956, she married Loren Gerber and they made their home and raised their family in Evart, where she was a high school English teacher and guidance counselor. Patricia was an avid supporter of education. She received her BA from Michigan State University in 1956. In 1972 she received her Master's degree from Central Michigan University. Patricia was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, belonged to the Professional Michigan Education Association and the Michigan Personnel and Guidance Association. She appreciated art and enjoyed having a pet by her side, music, reading, gardening and traveling.
Patricia is survived by; her husband of almost 66 years, Loren of Evart; daughter, Kelly Dekker of Zeeland; son, Mark (Teri) Gerber of Stanwood; grandkids, Kate (Paul) Allison of Valparaiso, Indiana, Jacob Gerber of Grand Rapids and Madeline (Wyatt) Dotson of Grand Rapids and many nieces, nephews and treasured friends.
Patricia now joins: her parents, brother, Robert Friend and three sisters, Maxine Kunz, Alice Berger and Margaret Miller.
The family would like to give their special thanks to: caregivers, Steve and Mary Mitchell of Tustin, the staff at Reed City Fields and Hospice of Michigan. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be sent to: Arthritis Foundation Michigan Chapter, 17117 W. Nine Mile Rd., Southfield, MI or Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Ste. 950, Washington D.C. 20090.
A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, June 9th at St. Paul Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior. Share a memory online at www.coreyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.