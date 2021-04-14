Patricia Briggs

Patricia Lynn Briggs (nee Whitson) November 4, 1959 - April 3, 2021.
Wife of the late Maurice Briggs; daughter of the late Robert & the late Sylvia Whitson; loving mother of the late Andrew Briggs and the late Adam Briggs; stepmother to Doug (Bridget) Briggs, Danielle (Tim) Briggs-Farr, and Kayla (Servello) Buchan; cherished grandmother of Ethan, Alexis, Caiden, Landen, and Caleb; sister of the late Brenda (Don) Miller, the late Richard (Cheri) Whitson, Gerry Whitson, Diann (Brad) Snow and Robert (Deb) Whitson.
Affectionately known to all as Patti, she grew up in Walled Lake, Michigan. She married her husband Maurice (Mooch) and had two boys, Andy and Adam, who were the light of their life. After her husband's untimely passing, she eventually remarried, moved to McBain, Michigan and later, after many years, divorced. She worked as a senior account specialist at Munson Health Hospital in Cadillac, Michigan. She enjoyed going to garage sales and the casino with her friends. She enjoyed reading, being outdoors, driving the four-wheelers and dune buggy and watching the kids skiing and snowboarding. Patti was a strong, caring, devoted woman sacrificing herself to ensure the happiness of her children and grandchildren. Her happiest times were with family. She will always and forever hold a special place in our hearts.
Her final resting place will be Commerce Memorial Cemetery. Memorial services will be determined at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.