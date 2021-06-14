Patricia H. Alworden of Cadillac passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at her home. She was 72. Pat was born on July 13, 1948 in Detroit to Harold & Ruth (Chesney) Welch and they preceded her in death. On July 30, 1983 in Cadillac she married Donald W. Alworden and he preceded her in death on April 27, 2019.

Pat attended school in Detroit and moved to the Cadillac in the mid 1960's. She had been employed at Lakeview Lutheran Manor in Cadillac for 25 years and retired in 2011. She enjoyed playing cribbage and other board games, crocheting and spending time with her family. Pat was a huge supporter and encourager of everyone.

Survivors include two sons: Duane (Monica) Alworden and Michael (Bessie) Alworden all of Cadillac; 4 grandchildren: Kayla Ball, Trevor (Erika) Alworden, Megan Alworden (Junior Espino) and Audrianna Hankins; 4 great grandchildren: Bentley Alworden, Riley Prince, Jameson Alworden and Azrael Espino; a brother, John Welch of Detroit.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Judy Coffey officiating. Burial will be at Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Friends may meet the family from 2-4 & 6-8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice or to the American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

