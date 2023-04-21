Patricia Irene Houghton, age 66 of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2023 at the Munson Hospice House in Traverse City. She was born on August 23, 1956 in Cadillac, MI to Lewis and Ruth (Plotts) Barber. On August 25, 2002 she married Ian Houghton in Cadillac.
Patricia enjoyed many hobbies, such as reading, crocheting, knitting. She enjoyed the yearly ritual of attending the Scottish Festival in Alma, MI with her husband, as well as going out for coffee at the Kountry Kitchen in Cadillac. Her family was of most importance to her and loved them and her friends deeply.
She is survived by her husband; Ian Houghton of Cadillac, children; Jay (Amanda) Wilkins of Cadillac, Patty- Jo Wilkins (Billy Stanley) of Mesick, and James (Sierra) Houghton of Cadillac, eleven grandchildren and brother Tom Barber of Cadillac, mother in-law Helen Houghton of Cadillac, brother in-laws; Robert (Erica) Houghton of Cadillac, and Russell Houghton of Cadillac.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and eight of her siblings.
A family memorial service will take place later in the summer. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be directed to the family by visiting the online obituary at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
