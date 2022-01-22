Patricia Jean Smrekar, lifelong resident of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Green Acres Retirement Living. She was 86.
Pat was born on December 21, 1935, in Cadillac, Michigan to Willard and Helena (Parker) Henwood. She was a graduate of Cadillac High School in 1954 and went on to earn her Teaching Degree from Central Michigan University in 1958. Patricia was married to William "Bill" Smrekar on July 12, 1958, by Msgr. Callahan at the old St. Ann Catholic Church location on Oak Street. Together the couple raised five children and celebrated over 63 years of marriage.
In 1956 she was selected as the queen for Paul Bunyan Days and traveled to different cities representing the Cadillac area. In that same year she was also runner-up for Miss CMU at Central Michigan University. Pat began her teaching career at Cooley Elementary School, but spent the majority of it at Franklin Elementary in Cadillac teaching 2nd grade. She was passionate about her job and loved every moment of it. Her hard work, achievements, and dedication to her students was recognized by the principals she worked alongside and she was often approached and remembered with gratitude by former students and parents alike.
Pat had a long history with music and was even part of the earliest choir at St. Ann's Church. She continued to sing for many years and was able to do so at community events. Pat was also an original member of the Cadillac Garden club and earned the Mayor's Award for her help with the city's beautification. She enjoyed many trips traveling with other teachers during Spring and Winter breaks. Pat spent many winters with her husband Bill in Gulf Shores, AL and was able to celebrate their 50th marriage anniversary with a memorable trip to Alaska. She also enjoyed writing, arts, bird watching, crocheting, playing golf and card games with family. While her husband taught skiing at Caberfae, Pat was tasked with teaching her own children how to ski on the bunny hills and later, was involved in the children's ski meets.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Bill Smrekar of Cadillac and five children, Jeffrey Smrekar of Cadillac, Marcie Litt of Boyne Falls, Susan (Paul) Maciag of Irons, Lynda (Timothy) Allemong of Gaithersburg, MD, and Laura Smrekar of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Brayden and Colton Allemong; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Lorraine (Jim) Brooks; and sister Shirley (Norm) Smith.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and due to current COVID-19 concerns a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital or St. Ann's School in Cadillac.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hiesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
