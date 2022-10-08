Patricia J. Smrekar

Patricia Jean Smrekar, lifelong resident of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Green Acres Retirement Living. She was 86. Due to COVID restrictions the funeral Mass was delayed until October, her favorite month of the year.
A Memorial Mass will take place at 11am on Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac, with visitation one hour prior, and a luncheon to immediately follow. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Janowski.
A complete obituary is available online and was placed in the Cadillac News in January. The family would like to thank all those who provided memorial contributions, they were much appreciated. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.