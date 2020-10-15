Patricia Jean Davis of Cadillac passed away Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020 at her home. She was 87. Pat was born on December 14, 1932 in Edina, Missouri to Charles Dunham and Mary Isabelle (Sharp) Richardson. On September 2, 1951 in Missouri she married Troy L. Davis and he preceded her in death in 1971.
Pat worked various jobs in Missouri and California before moving to Michigan where she worked at Fenton Lumber Company in Fenton for 15 years and later after moving to the Cadillac area she worked at the Wexford County Council on Aging for over 10 years. Volunteering was a big part of Pat's life and she enjoyed doing that at Mercy Hospital, Department of Health and Human Services and Love, Inc all in Cadillac. She attended the United Methodist Church in Cadillac for many years.
Survivors include her daughters: Tricia (Keith) Wilson of Martinez, Georgia and Bedonna Davis (Jack Boyd) of Cadillac; her five grandchildren that she loved and enjoyed spending time with: Rachelle Edwards, Jennifer (Bobby) Gagnon, John (Dessa) Edwards, Jackson (Jonnelle) Boyd and Crosby (David Rico Mora) Boyd; and six great grandchildren; and her sister, Joyce DuPrey of California.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers: Charles and Donald Richardson and her Aunt and Uncle that raised her Elnore Susie and Jacob M. Kennedy.
Private family memorial services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Cadillac with Pastor Travis Heystek officiating. Pat's final resting place will be Piggott Cemetery in Piggott, Arkansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Love, INC. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
