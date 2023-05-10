Patricia Jean Smith of Cadillac passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at home surrounded by family. She was 80 years old. Pat was born on May 20, 1942 in Flint, Michigan to Merideth G. & Dorothy I. (Bearup) Leach.
Patti Jean graduated from Flint Northern High School. On March 25, 1961 she married Ward Herbert Smith, Jr.She drove school bus for the Davison School District for 18 years, and Pine River Area Schools for 12 years, before retiring. During the summers off, she spent much time with her grandchildren. She loved reading, watching birds & other wildlife, working in her flowerbeds, volunteering with the local hospital auxiliary, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for the legacy of love she poured into her family.
Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, whom she affectionately called "Herbie", along with their daughters: Denise (Edward) Jacobs of Leroy and Colleen (Edward) Bogert of Tustin; grandchildren: Justin (Lauren) Jacobs, Krystin (Dustin) Favor, Amanda (Jeremy) Zimmerman, Andrea (Pilgrim) David, Jamie (James) Johnson; great-grandchildren: Chloe, Sadie, Carl, Emmaline, Raylan, Harmen, Marten, Carter,& Kanen, and her sister, Joanne Allen of Burton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lorraine DeVitalis.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Tustin Covenant Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Dave McMahon and Pastor Gary Fox officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
