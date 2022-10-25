Patricia Jean (Packer) Wallin passed away, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at home. She was 82.
Pat was born October 2, 1940 to David and Audrey (VanEpps) Packer in Flint, Michigan and they preceded her in death.
Pat attended Mesick School and graduated from Cadillac High School and Cosmetology. Later Pat attended Landscape Design at Michigan State University.
She married Fred Conrad Wallin on April 16, 1957 in London, England. They owned and operated Wallin Farms Greenhouses, Nursery Landscape design and installation with their children for 37 years. Fred preceded her in death on February 9, 2013. Pat was known and will be remembered as the sweetest person ever! She was always encouraging and giving compliments to others.
Pat is survived by her children, Fred C. (Sally) Wallin, Jr., and John (Beth) Wallin; son-in-law, Jim Manser all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Fred C. Wallin III (Molly Smith), Tom Wallin and Jenica Wallin; brothers: Jerry (Marsha) Packer of Missouri, Daniel (Deb) Packer of Deckerville, Michigan and Darwin Packer of Cadillac; a sister-in-law, JoAnn (Laddy) Forrester of Huntington, Indiana and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Thelma (Brown) Packer; daughter, Marcella Manser in 2021.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac with Pastor Mike Horlocker officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services at the church. Pat's final resting place will be Meauwataka Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at wwww.petersonfh.com.
