Patricia Kay Dolph Danke passed away on February 4, 2021, with her family by her side. Pat was born on May 20, 1933 to Norris and Frankie Dolph in Homer, Michigan. A few years later the family relocated to Benzie County, Michigan. Her father built a house to raise Pat and her three brothers (Kenneth, Douglas and Duane, who pre-deceased her) and two sisters (Maude Dolph Anderson and Sanda Dolph Willsey, who survive her).
Pat graduated from Frankfort High School in 1951 and attended the County Normal School to obtain her teaching certificate, She taught for 2 years before she met the love of her life, Gordan Danke. Gordon loves to tell the story of how they met. Ask him about it if you see him.
Pat and Gordon married on June 18, 1955. That fall, they moved to East Lansing where Gordon was attending MSU. After Gordon graduated, they moved to Cadillac. Pat taught in the Cadillac School system for many years, starting her career at Cass Elementary School and ending up at Kentwood. She loved teaching and made a big impact on many of her students. She attended Central Michigan University to get a bachelor's degree, while simultaneously teaching full time and raising six children. She retired in 1982 and moved back to her childhood home in Benzie County to care for her mother.
Pat enjoyed her retirement, taking road trips all around the country. Pat and Gordon visited all the states except Hawaii at least once, as well as most of the Canadian Provinces, Mexico, and Europe. They drove thousands of miles and visited many National Parks and Monuments. Every February and March they drove to California to visit their son, Gordon Danke, Jr. who predeceased Pat in 2015. Pat loved golf, kayaking, birding, reading, gardening, pinochle, and most of all, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She carried around pictures of her great-grandchildren, showing them to everyone she met.
Pat is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gordon. She is also survived by five of her children: Kitty (Ed) Rothwell of Williamston, MI; Hans (Connie) of Grand Rapids, MI; Douglas of Winter Park, FL; Daniel (Marilyn) of Eaton Rapids, MI, and Amy (Erin) Schram of Freeville, NY; daughter-in-law, Margaret Danke; grandchildren Sharayah, Zachary, Fiona, Gordon III, Samuel, Elizabeth, Jeremy, Danielle, Catherine, Jonathan, and James; great-grandchildren Hazel, Logan, Owen and Alice; and many nieces and nephews.
Private family services will take place. Donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Arcadia, Mi in lieu of flowers. Jowett Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.