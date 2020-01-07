CADILLAC — Patricia Kay “Patti‘ Edgecomb, age 56, was born on April 4, 1963 in Marion, Ohio, to the late Jess and Ella Mae Freiley. She passed away on December 8, 2019.
Patti is survived by three children, Jamie (Derek) Manning, Bryon Cates, Nathan Edgecomb; granddaughter, Evelyn Manning; stepchildren, Pennie Cates, Jacob Green, Amber Cates, Shelly Johnston, Amy Edgecomb, David Edgecomb, Dale (Lindsey) Edgecomb, and Daniel (Lisa) Edgecomb; brothers, Paul Freiley and Jack Freiley; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Bob) Lockhart and Karen Edgecomb; nephews and nieces, Jesse (Danielle) Freiley, Jackie Freiley, Brandon (Jennifer) Schneider, Travis Schneider, Kurt Wamba, and Kevin (Tanale) Wamba; great-aunt, Madeline Robinson; cousin, Kelly (Cherie) Robinson. She held a place in the hearts of many as a “second mom‘ and will be greatly missed.
Patti occupied an integral part of Arrow Fast Foods as a manager of the BP gas station and Taco Bell Express in Cadillac for many years. A songbird at heart, she had a passion for singing spontaneously and often. She took pride in coming from a family of musicians, loved listening to country music, and enjoyed going to musicals and plays. She was most content being surrounded by family and was a social butterfly — she could start up a conversation with anyone no matter if she was grocery shopping or waiting in line somewhere. She enjoyed euchre at family gatherings, crocheting, and watching murder mystery television. She will be remembered for her joy, her ever giving personality, and her desire to make those around her laugh.
According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Community Bible Church located at 1302 Laurel St., Cadillac, Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.