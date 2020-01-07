Patricia Kay 'Patti' Edgecomb

CADILLAC — Patricia Kay “Patti‘ Edgecomb, age 56, was born on April 4, 1963 in Marion, Ohio, to the late Jess and Ella Mae Freiley. She passed away on December 8, 2019.

Patti is survived by three children, Jamie (Derek) Manning, Bryon Cates, Nathan Edgecomb; granddaughter, Evelyn Manning; stepchildren, Pennie Cates, Jacob Green, Amber Cates, Shelly Johnston, Amy Edgecomb, David Edgecomb, Dale (Lindsey) Edgecomb, and Daniel (Lisa) Edgecomb; brothers, Paul Freiley and Jack Freiley; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Bob) Lockhart and Karen Edgecomb; nephews and nieces, Jesse (Danielle) Freiley, Jackie Freiley, Brandon (Jennifer) Schneider, Travis Schneider, Kurt Wamba, and Kevin (Tanale) Wamba; great-aunt, Madeline Robinson; cousin, Kelly (Cherie) Robinson. She held a place in the hearts of many as a “second mom‘ and will be greatly missed.

Patti occupied an integral part of Arrow Fast Foods as a manager of the BP gas station and Taco Bell Express in Cadillac for many years. A songbird at heart, she had a passion for singing spontaneously and often. She took pride in coming from a family of musicians, loved listening to country music, and enjoyed going to musicals and plays. She was most content being surrounded by family and was a social butterfly — she could start up a conversation with anyone no matter if she was grocery shopping or waiting in line somewhere. She enjoyed euchre at family gatherings, crocheting, and watching murder mystery television. She will be remembered for her joy, her ever giving personality, and her desire to make those around her laugh.

According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Community Bible Church located at 1302 Laurel St., Cadillac, Michigan.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.