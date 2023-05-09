Patricia Kaye Austin
Memoriams

Patricia (Patti) Kaye Austin passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 28, 2023. She was 76 years old. She was married on April 28, 1967 to Douglas (Doug) Austin and he survives her. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and deep love for her family and friends. Patti is also survived by her loving children Angela (Austin) and Roger Notarian, Doug Austin, grandchildren Quinn and Alycia Notarian. She is also survived by four sisters, Linda (George) Dood, Barb (Bill) Austin, Teri (Bill) White, and Robin (Scott) Vanwormer. As per Patti‘s wishes, there will be no services to mark her passing.

Cadillac News

