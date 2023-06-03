Patricia Louise Donato, of Cadillac and formerly of the Grand Rapids area, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Samaritas Senior Living of Cadillac. She was 93.
Pat was born on January 20, 1930 in Ionia, Michigan to Clyde and Roxie (Lindley) Franks. On December 26, 1951, she entered into marriage with Simone Samuel Donato in Grand Rapids. The couple spent almost 40 years together, until his time of passing in 1990. Pat began her career working as a waitress in her teen years, then later dedicated her life to serving her family as a matriarch and serving her community with her time spent at Michigan Blood. Her passion showed greatly in her time volunteering for Michigan Blood, she shared the importance of giving life, especially for future generations to come. Pat was a humble and grateful woman, who thanked God daily for her health and another day alive. She was always happy and carried a smile on her face. She loved making special trips wintering in Orange Beach, Alabama with her daughter and son-in-law for many years. Above all, Pat cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild.
Pat is survived by her loving children, Sam Donato of Ohio, Luann Alderton (Kevan) of Newaygo, Annette Lukauskas of Cadillac, Mary (Todd) Cantile of Rockford, and Patricia (Andy) Voss of Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren;1 great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Rose Kreuger; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Simone Donato; parents, Clyde and Roxie Franks; son-in-law, James Lukauskas; 1 sister and 4 brothers.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the special care she was given from everyone throughout her journey; especially the caregivers at Cadillac Family Physicians, Samaritas Senior Living, and Hospice of Michigan.
Cremation has taken place and a committal service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Grand Rapids, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
