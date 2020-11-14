Patricia Mae Sluyter of Cadillac, formerly of Beulah, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home. She was 78.
She was born September 28, 1942 in Manton, Michigan to Reuben J.R. and Josephine (Haysmer) Soderquist and they preceded her in death. On April 23, 1983 in Kaleva she married Leon W. Sluyter and he preceded her in death on April 24, 2014.
Pat owned and operated her own hair salon for many years, moving Pat's Shampoo Bowl from Elberta to Kaleva to Benzonia. Pat loved the Lord and was very intentional in her life and her faith. She took every opportunity to minister to others; a lady getting a perm was a captive audience that Pat would minister to or to friends during Bible study. If Pat saw a possibility to teach others something she would gladly share her knowledge. She spoke at various women's events and other ministry outreach programs.
She was creative and a talented oil paint artist. Pat's grandsons; Gerritt and Miles held a special place in her heart. She was proud of them and they loved their "Grandma Hunny."
She is survived by her children: Lise (Gregg) Hoppe, Nicholas Uithol; grandchildren, Gerritt and Miles Hoppe; many nieces and nephews; siblings: Mike Soderquist, Duane (Evie) Soderquist and Fran (Bill) Yoder.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings: Larry Soderquist, Carrol Soderquist, Sue Penny, and Virginia Snider.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 21, 20202 at Revival Center of Cadillac with Pastor Will Markham officiating. Friends may meet the family prior to the service at church. Her final resting place will be Homestead Township Cemetery in Benzie County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.