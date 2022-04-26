Patricia Margaret Saxton
Patricia Margaret Saxton of Cadillac, MI, formerly of Kalamazoo, MI died April 6, 2022.She was 99. Pat was born in Brighton, England on March 25, 1923. Before moving to Michigan she resided in LaPlata, Maryland.

Patricia was an avid gardener, library volunteer, fantastic baker, and sang in many church choirs.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Col. (Ret.) David William Saxton in 2012; her parents, James Davie Brown and Beryl Aileen Clease; and her brothers Ronald and John.

Patricia is survived by her seven children: Anne Bristow (Norman) and Amanda Saxton of Anchorage, AK; Louise Thelen (Collier) of Hilo, Hi; Barbara Saxton (Jeffrey Humber) of Arlington, VA; Michael Saxton (Mary) of Traverse City, MI; Ronald Saxton (Alessandra) of Leesburg, VA; and Charles Saxton (Nga) of Lorton, VA. She also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on July 1, 2022, at Oakwood Cemetery in Holton, Michigan. A luncheon will follow and will be held at the American Legion Hall, beginning at 11:30 AM. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

