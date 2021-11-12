Patricia Maxine Bennett
Memoriams

Patricia Maxine Bennett, age 89 of Otisville, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her residence. Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place.

Patt was born in Merritt, MI on March 27, 1932, to John and Jeanne Long, and lived in the Cadillac area much of her life.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and playing games on her computer.

Patt is survived by her sons: Thomas (Terri) Bennett and James Bennett; grandchildren: Summer, Jamie, and Katie; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn (Dave) Minor; sister-in-law, Donna Long; sister-in-law, Connie (Allen) Crouse; brother-in-law Bob (Denise) Bennett; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dalton; parents; and siblings: Janell, Gerald, John, Elaine, Jackie and Jan.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.