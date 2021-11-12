Patricia Maxine Bennett, age 89 of Otisville, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her residence. Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place.
Patt was born in Merritt, MI on March 27, 1932, to John and Jeanne Long, and lived in the Cadillac area much of her life.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and playing games on her computer.
Patt is survived by her sons: Thomas (Terri) Bennett and James Bennett; grandchildren: Summer, Jamie, and Katie; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn (Dave) Minor; sister-in-law, Donna Long; sister-in-law, Connie (Allen) Crouse; brother-in-law Bob (Denise) Bennett; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dalton; parents; and siblings: Janell, Gerald, John, Elaine, Jackie and Jan.
