LEROY — Patricia “Patt‘ Jean Cooper of LeRoy passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Samaritas of Cadillac. She was 89 years old.
She was born December 12, 1929 in Grand Rapids and was raised by Julius and Gertrude (Otto) Linard and was a 1948 graduate of Waterford Township High School. On July 1, 1948 she was married in Clarkston to Keith K. Cooper. They enjoyed 70 years of marriage until his passing in 2018.
Patt was involved with children all of her life. She was employed with the Brandon School in Ortonville as a bus driver and high school secretary until the family moved to LeRoy in 1969. After relocating to LeRoy, Patt worked for the Pine River School System as a paraprofessional and bus driver until her retirement in the early 1990s. Beginning in 1973, she began appearing as “Cuddles‘ the clown at the LeRoy Razzasque Days and was in charge of “kid’s day‘ of the festival for many years. In 1978, she became the Director of the Rose Lake Youth Camp and served as such for several decades. Later, she became a member of the Board of Directors of the Rose Lake Youth Camp and served on the board until her passing. She was also instrumental in starting “Breakfast with Santa Claus‘ at the Kettenun Center.
She is survived by her children: Michael Cooper, Leslee (Marvin) Austin, Mark (Kelle) Cooper; grandchildren: Hannah Cooper, Ryan (Lindsay) Austin, Marvalee Dyer, Luke (Jesi) Austin, Drew Austin, Taylor Cooper, Cameron Cooper, and Lance Cooper; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Nancy Finn of Florida and Patti Cooper of Connecticut.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith K. Cooper; and her parents, Julius and Gertrude Linard.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City and visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Maple Valley Cemetery in Hartwick Township of Osceola County. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Rose Lake Youth Camp or to the LeRoy Community Library.
