Patricia Pinkerton

Pinkerton, Patricia R. of Clarkston; passed away January 23, 2022; age 85; Patty, as she was known to her loving husband Leroy of 47 years, who preceded her in death; loving mother of George (Lenette) McDonald, Dr. Richard (Sherry) McDonald, Thomas (Cindy) McDonald, Bonnie (Rick) Suarez, Gale (Bob) Davis, Cheryl (John) Lund & Donna (Ron) Hall; grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of many; sister of her twin Terry (Patricia) Evans & Doug (Julie) Evans; Aunt Patty to several nieces and nephews; also survived by many close friends from her and Leroy's boating years and their many years in the Clarkston area & her beloved rescue dog, Babydoll. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday, Jan. 30th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service Monday, Jan 31st at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Inurnment Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. In Lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Independence Township Fire Dept. Fireman's Fund, 6500 Citation Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346. Please leave a memory or condolence on Patricia's online guestbook www.wintfunerahome.com.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the sympathy, comforting words, prayers and all expressions of kindness and concern. May God continue to bless you.
