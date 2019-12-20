CADILLAC — Patricia Ruth (Chick) Sjogren of Cadillac died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 90.
Pat was born February 19, 1929 in Highland Park, Michigan, to Richard Armand and Alice Margaret (Flodquist) Chick. While Pat was still a toddler, the family moved back to their hometown of Lake City where her father worked in a family business. Pat completed elementary school in Lake City. Her birth mother died when Pat was 6 years old. The young family, including her only sibling, Colleen, and her father moved in with her grandparents. Pat was a proud fourth generation member of Lake City’s founding family, the Reeders. Her grandmother, Claribel Reeder Chick, was the first child of European ancestry born in Lake City.
In 1942 after her father’s marriage to Ann Carlson, the family moved to Cadillac where Pat entered the ninth grade at Cadillac High School. Following graduation in 1946, she attended Michigan State Normal College (Eastern Michigan University) and later transferred to Central Michigan College of Education (Central Michigan University) where she earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1951. She worked part-time for the Cadillac Evening News.
On June 20, 1953 she married her Cadillac High School classmate, Cliff (“Top‘) Sjogren. Frequent moves during the first few years of their marriage led Pat to teaching positions in Lansing, Midland, Elberta and Cadillac. The family settled in Ann Arbor in 1964. After her children were enrolled in school, Pat explored several new career paths. She worked at The University of Michigan Educational Research Information Center (ERIC) and the Women’s Counseling Center, where she assisted women entering the workforce after being widowed or those coming from abusive environments. During that period, Pat earned a Specialist in Aging Certificate at the Institute of Gerontology and a Masters of Arts Degree in Education, both from the U of M. She also did some substitute teaching and sold real estate for Coldwell Banker.
After her husband retired from the University of Michigan in 1988, the couple moved to Pasadena, California. Along with some volunteering, Pat was able to enjoy the warm California sunshine, shopping and socializing with many friends. The couple returned to Michigan in 1993 and began their retirement years at their lakeside home in Grand Traverse County. They returned to Cadillac in 2001.
Pat loved to travel by air, land and sea. She visited all 50 states and about 35 foreign countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia. She particularly enjoyed Sweden where she was able to connect with both her and her husband’s relatives.
Pat balanced her professional life and her family responsibilities with grace and resolve. Her children consider her one who loved unconditionally and made personal sacrifices so they could experience a very good life. They always appreciated that she was there to lend a nurturing smile, a kind word, and a warm embrace. She learned and passed along very important life lessons to them about healthy lifestyles and financial responsibility.
Pat is survived by her husband of 66 years; her four children: Stephen Jon (Martha Wood) Sjogren of St. Ignace, Janice Sue Sjogren of Michigan, Sue Ann (Stephen) Catterall, of Littleton, Colorado, Sigurd Franz (Nancy Corey) Sjogren of Milford; and grandchildren, Justin Jon (Heather) Wesley Franz, Andrew Clifford, Jacob Arthur, Peter Frans, Casey James, Claire Melissa, and William Thomas; sister-in-law, Melissa Tornberg Sjogren; and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Colleen Margaret (Chick) Witbeck; and her brother-in-law, Sigurd Paul Sjogren.
The Sjogren family is deeply appreciative of the compassion and efficiency displayed by both the Memory Care unit and the Hospice of Michigan staff during Pat’s lengthy residence at the Curry House in Cadillac.
Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Reverend Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
As a memorial to Pat, please consider a donation to the Charles Ardis Missaukee District Library, 210 South Canal Street, Lake City, MI 49651 or Hospice of Michigan, Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.