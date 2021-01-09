Patrick Arthur Conley, of Manton, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 74.
Pat was born on March 10, 1946, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to Lloyd and Delma (Falconer) Conley. He was proud of his career as Machinist and Tool & Die (where he was known as Doc or P.A.C. Man) maker retiring from Avon Automotive's Manton shop. His retirement career was at Emerald Vale Golf Course where he found many ways to keep his hands and mind busy while making new friends.
Pat is survived by his children: Doug (Julie) Conley, Chris (Shannon) Conley, and Steve Conley; sisters: Lucy Mateman and Sharon Conley; grandchildren: Allen Foster, Kayla Conley, Allison Reed and Mason Reed; step-children Todd (Kerri) Muche, Jamie (Scott) Kennard, and Brian Muche; step-grandchildren: Hanna, Hallie, and Keegan Muche, and Cameron and Ty Kennard; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis (Ashbay) and partner Darlene (Taylor-Dontje); parents: Lloyd and Delma (Falconer) Conley; siblings: Glen, Ednabelle, June and Linda Conley.
The family is thankful for the many compassionate caregivers who assisted with Pat's care this year. You all exemplify Human-kindness and we are forever grateful.
Contributions in celebration of Pat's life may be made to Hospice of Northern Michigan, a cause he supported for nearly 20 years, or the Isabella County Animal Shelter.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
Pat took pride in his ability to "fix things" and he was good at it...really good. But his playful spirit excelled at growing friendships. His willingness to chat up anyone and that "disarming" grin and a mischievous streak helped him make new friends throughout his life including dear friends in Florida. There will be a celebration of Pat's life, including a bourbon toast, at a later date. Until then, the family encourages you to live as Pat did--fully, playfully, and mischievously.
