Patrick Jay Hillard, of Cadillac, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was 72.
Pat was born on January 6, 1950 in Cadillac, Michigan to Carl and Pearl (Walch) Hillard. He was a graduate of Cadillac High School, Class of 1968. During his time in high school, he participated in numerous sports, including basketball, golf and tennis. Pat also was involved in the exchange student program and studied in Germany during the school year. After high school, Pat went on to achieve two bachelor's degrees from the University of Michigan, double majoring in Psychology and Political Science. Instead of going on to study law, he ended up coming back to Cadillac to help with the family business, Speed Automotive. After working alongside his dad, Carl "Speed", for numerous years, he was instrumental to growing the business to 6 locations and eventually owning and operator the store himself. Growing up, his faith and music were very important to him. Pat and his parents were an integral part of starting the First Christian Church in Cadillac, which he dedicated his gift of playing the organ and singing to. He later was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church for over 20 years and served as a 3rd Degree Knight for the Knights of Columbus. On September 16, 2014 he entered into marriage with the former Patricia Rene Harper at St. Ann Catholic Church. The couple made the most of their time spent together later in life, traveling all over the world. Music was a very important part of who Pat was, he loved playing the organ, piano and singing. He was often referred to as the "Renaissance Man". Above all, Pat cherished the time spent with his family and friends.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Hillard of Cadillac; children, Jacqueline (David) Conn of Grand Rapids, Berkley Browne (Matthew) of Royal Oak, Jay (Emily) Hillard of Washington D.C., Christina (Stacy) Kimble of Dorr, Michigan, Ernest (Margaux) Browne of San Francisco, California, and Devin (Adam) DeKracker of Fort Bragg, North Carolina; 9 grandchildren; brother, Michael (Gina) Hillard; sister, Marjorie Johnson; special cousin, Duff (Jane) Lueder of Lake City; surrogate parents, Paul Beardsley and the late Helen Beardsley; special friends, Jan and Bob Kellogg; special friends, Valarie and Scott Hanson; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Angela Hillard; young brother, Stephen Bruce Hillard; his parents, Carl and Pearl Hillard; and brother-in-law, Greg Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 3 p.m. until a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church. Father Michael Janowski will preside. A luncheon at the church will follow.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center in Reed City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
