Patrick "Pat" Richard McKinney passed away February 26, 2021 at Altercare of Big Rapids after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 76 years old.
He was born November 6, 1944 in Grand Rapids, MI to Catharine (VanderVeen) and James J. McKinney, Jr. He was a Viet Nam veteran who served his country in the Marine Corps. Upon his return, he met and married Karen Lea Bitler on August 19, 1966. They were married 54 years. Pat attended Grand Rapids Junior College and transferred to Michigan State University where he graduated with honors in 1971 with a degree in Political Science. From 1971 to 2007 Pat and Karen lived in San Diego, CA. He was employed 33 years with the San Diego County Assessor, retiring in 2001. During that time he also earned a master's degree in education from San Diego State University and taught real estate appraisal and real estate economics at Southwest Junior College. Pat was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society (1971) and a life member of the Reed City VFW Post 2964.
He is survived by his wife Karen Lea (Bitler) McKinney of Reed City; son Patrick Richard McKinney II and wife Jessica Russell; and their children Molly and Patrick III, all of Oakland, CA; his daughter Maura and her husband Greg St. Onge of Reed City; step daughter Kristy and her husband Dave Carey of Cedar Springs; also surviving are Kristy's children: Nicholas Van Dyken of Seattle, WA; Dannielle (Ryan) Gill, and their children, Henrik, Hudson, and Hollis all of Caledonia; and Jake (Abbey) Garlick of Grand Rapids; his brother James J. McKinney III and wife Margaret of Austin, TX; his sister Carol Ober and husband Bob of Marlboro, MD; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City. Burial will follow at the Woodland Cemetery in Reed City with military honors. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church, the National Alzheimer's Association, or to the MS run the US charity.
