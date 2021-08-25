Paul Anthony Sabo
Memoriams

Paul Anthony Sabo, 70, of Mesick, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his home. He was born September 8, 1950 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, son of Tony and Betty (Drake) Sabo.

Paul enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged. He married the love of his life, the former Luella Pringle in 1972 in Buckley, Michigan. They decided to start a family of their own and were blessed with three children.

Paul enjoyed being outdoors and spent countless hours hunting, fishing, and going off-roading. In his spare time, he loved watching NASCAR, wrestling, and anything on the History Channel.

Paul is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Luella; his children, John (Tena) Sabo, Cindy (Dean) Chandler, and Jason (Jennifer) Sabo; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

