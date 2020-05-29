Paul Cox

CADILLAC — Paul Cox of Cadillac, passed away May 23, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was 70 years old.

Born to Rose and Orley Cox of Lake City in 1950. he was a graduate of Lake City class of 1968. He married Ginny Richardson of Marion in 1972 where they resided and owned a floral shop for 25 years. He loved to hunt and fish with his two sons, grandson and father-in-law.

He is survived by his wife, Ginny; sons, Kaleb and Dana of Mount Pleasant and Brad of Leroy and special friend Amber; four grandchildren, Ashlynne, Mason, Blake, and Kolby; four sisters, Karen Cox of Cadillac, Lois Clay of Fife Lake, Susan (Paul) McClung of Marion, and Robin (Bill) Jackson of Marion, five sister-in-laws Cindy Mathewson of Cadillac, Kenda (Mike) Denman of Cadillac, Pam (Craig) Tracey of Marion, Lisa (Pat) Murphy of Pierson, and Darci Reed (Brian) of Cadillac; mother and father-in-law Helen and Ken Richardson of Marion, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rose and Orley Cox; brothers-in-law, Craig Richardson, Steve Deweese, Bob Clay, and Steve Mathewson.

A memorial will take place at a later date with social distancing guidelines.

Cadillac News

