LIMESTONE, Tenn. — Paul David Riplow of Limestone, Tennessee, formerly of Cadillac, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home. He was 62.
Paul was born on October 27, 1957 in Cadillac to David J. and Geraldine M. (Shaver) Riplow. Paul attended Cadillac High School. He was in the music entertainment business for more than 25 years working for Klaiss Stage Lighting. He was a member of the Stage Hand Local No. 26 for many years. Paul loved his work and the people he met and the traveling that he did because of it.
He was a Harley enthusiast and loved life in general, from camping to snowshoeing to feeding the birds to animals; but more than anything he loved his family.
On September 3, 2016 in Big Rapids he married the former Susan R. Koone, his partner of several years, and she survives him along with his son, Iian Riplow of Cadillac; Paul’s father, David J. Riplow of Cadillac; two sisters: Julie Meyka of Lansing and Chris (Dan) Doran of Hastings; one niece and two nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine in 2009.
Graveside services will be held in the spring of 2020 at Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Friends may meet Paul’s family Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.