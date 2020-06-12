CADILLAC — Paul Duane Calkin of Cadillac passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 10, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 37. Paul was born on October 22, 1982 in Cadillac to Mark J. & Kathleen G (Fredell) Calkin.
Paul has lived all his life in the Cadillac area and graduated from Cadillac High School in 2001 where he played football and was a member of the undefeated team in 2000. Paul had been employed at Wildcat Construction, Thunder Bay Tree Service and also worked for various other construction companies over the years in the Cadillac area. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, woodworking and was artistic using his talents drawing. But most of all he loved spending time with his children and family.
Paul is survived by two children, Hunter Calkin and Caci Calkin of Cadillac; his parents, Mark and Kathleen Calkin of Cadillac; his brother, Mark (Maegan) Calkin, Jr. of Manton; his sister, Nicole “Nikki‘ (Justin) McCormick of Cadillac; his grandfather, Richard “Dick‘ Fisk of Cadillac; nieces and nephews, Hailey, Ryan, and Ruth Calkin, Harlee Jones, Gavin, Isabella and Mya McCormick; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and a special uncle, JD Fredell. Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald and Beverly Fredell and Rollie and Edna Calkin.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.