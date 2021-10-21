Paul Dudley Murphey, born April 27, 1934, arrived "Home, Safe" October 18, 2021.
Paul was born in Hollywood, CA to Earl James and Anna Dudley Woodhal Murphey. His parents and his brother Earl "Joaquin" Murphey and sister Doris Glenn Williams preceded him in death. His stepmother Vera Penrod-Murphey and stepbrother Wayne Murphey have also died.
He was proud to serve his country in the US Army in Germany and Korea. Drafted out of high school in 1953, he reenlisted until being honorably discharged in 1963 with the rank of SP5. During his enlistment, he earned his Associate's Degree in psychology in 1961 from Glendale college.
He lay-pastored a small church in Dwarf, KY, worked for General Motors and retired from Lake City Forge as a quality controller.
He felt privileged to serve in his churches; he loved music and enjoyed singing and playing guitar. He also enjoyed astronomy and star-gazing with his telescope and practicing photography.
Serving as president of the youth group at First Baptist Church of Burbank CA, he met Gertrude "Trudy" May Darge; they married February 22, 1964, at First Baptist Church of Hazel Park, MI.
She survives him with their four children: David (Lori, deceased) Murphey, Beverly (Steven) Hall, Brian (Jennifer) Murphey and Michael (Candy) Murphey.
He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren: Alyssa and Brendan Murphey, Joshua and Ronnie (deceased) Hall, Bethaney (fiancee Kelsey Bouchard) Murphey, Kristen (fiance Jacob Woltjer) Murphey and Katherine Murphey, Kelsie and Maylia Murphey, Courtney (Cameron) Stafford, Trevor (fiancee Kaylan DeWard) Howard and Carissa Howard. He also regrets to leave his great-grandchildren: Luka Woltjer, Noah Bouchard (to-be Murphey), Rylen Stafford and Maddie and Grayson Howard.
His stepsister Patricia (Gordon, deceased, grandnephew Robbie and family) Markle still abide in Corona Del Mar, CA.
Devoted to God he was a founding member of Faith Fellowship Church of Irons, MI where he will be remembered Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., Pastor Duane Costello will officiate. Visitation will start at 10 a.m., fellowship and a meal will follow the service. He has been cremated; he will be laid to rest during a private family graveside service at Eden Township cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Faith Fellowship Church to continue the work of the Body of Christ on earth.
