Paul E. Conner, of Manton, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 at his home with family by his side. He was 70.
Paul was born on November 18, 1952 to Edward and Shirley (Rademacher) Conner in Highland Park, Michigan. After graduating high school, he went on to attend Oakland Community College. On October 7, 1972, he entered into marriage with the former Terry L. Hoyt in Traverse City, Michigan. Paul dedicated his career to serving the community working for Manton Consolidated Schools. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outside going hunting and fishing. Paul was an excellent carpenter and used his talented skills doing carpentry work within the community. He cherished the time spent with his family.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Terry Conner; daughters, Megan (Brendan) Meteer of Tampa and Melissa Conner (Evan Thompson) of Mackinaw City; grandchildren, Alexander Meteer, Oliver Meteer, Beckett Thompson, Grace Thompson and Kolton Thompson; mother, Shirley Conner; brother, David Conner of Walled Lake; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Conner and a brother, Craig Conner.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Luncheon will be held at Rollins Church in Manton on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1 p.m.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
