Paul E. Billett, of McBain, Michigan, returned to Our Lord on the 24th day of March, 2021, at the age of 60 years, after a brief illness.
Paul was born October 4, 1960, in Natick, Massachusetts, to the late Donald and Mary (Murphy) Billett. He graduated from Natick High School in 1978 and went on to graduate from the Franklin Institute in Boston with an associate degree in electrical engineering.
He moved to McBain in 1989 to join family on the Billett Homestead. A lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting and camping, along with cooking for family and friends, especially over a campfire. As an avid bicycle rider, he rode his bike from Natick, over the Cape Cod canal, to do primitive camping on the Cape. He enjoyed many weekends hiking in Massachusetts. Traveling to the Wheatland Music Festival in Remus, Michigan, was an annual favorite tradition for Paul. He frequently went canoeing and took his niece and nephew with him on the Clam River near McBain. His gift of faith helped to carry Paul through his life.
Paul was preceded in death by his brother, David Billett. He is survived by his sisters, Joanne (William) Thayer of Carrollton, TX, and Diane (Richard) Lincoln of Hendersonville, NC; niece, Anne (Christopher) Joles of Carrollton, TX; nephews, Paul Thayer of Forney, TX; and Jason Billett of Asheville, NC; and great-nephews Gabriel and Michael Joles of Carrollton, TX.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future time at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Lake City and burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery in McBain. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.