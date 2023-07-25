Paul F. Marshall

Paul Marshall of Mesick passed away, July 21, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, He was 61.
He was born on March 7, 1962 in Iowa to Joseph and Lois Marshall who preceded him in death. Paul is survived by his wife, Judy and brothers, Dan and Don of Iowa.
He worked many years as an auto technician, but farming was his true love. He was currently working for Fenner Farms.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, July 28, 2023 at Antioch Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
