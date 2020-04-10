EVART — Paul H. Cruikshank, of Evart, passed away peacefully with his companion Bonnie at his side, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 92.
Mr. Cruikshank was born July 3, 1927 to Raymond and Rosetta (Thiel) Cruikshank in Hartwick Township, Osceola County, Michigan. He was a lifelong Evart area resident who had farmed his entire life, retiring to raise just beef cattle until last year. Paul graduated from Evart High School in 1945. He married Kathryn Ann Arndt in Avondale on March 7, 1954, and she preceded him in death April 12, 2006.
Paul was a proud veteran of the Korean War and was a member of VFW Post 6015, Marion, member of the Evart Moose Lodge, the NRA, and had been the Hartwick Township Supervisor for years. He had been a longtime member of the Avondale United Methodist Church and had been attending the Sears Church of God. Paul enjoyed hunting, good conversation, and loved attending his grandson’s sporting events.
Mr. Cruikshank is survived by his companion, Bonnie Yarhouse of Evart; his grandson, Grant Slomkowski of South Lyon; his son-in-law, Michael Slomkowski of South Lyon; his brother, Rex (Margaret) Cruikshank of Evart; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kathryn, and his daughter, Ann in 2016.
A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Cherry Valley Cemetery in Hartwick Township, Osceola County, Michigan, where Mr. Cruikshank will be laid to rest next to his wife and daughter. Private visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart.
A gathering celebrating the life of Paul Henry Cruikshank with military honors will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions of social gatherings are lifted.
