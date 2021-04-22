Paul Henry Ebels, age 53, of Falmouth, MI, passed away peacefully and was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on April 20, 2021. Paul was born to Harold and Bernice Ebels on September 12, 1967. He married his high school sweetheart, Gayle, on September 5, 1986. They have three children together, Abby, Luke, and Sam; one son-in-law, Jim, and two young grandchildren, Levi and Jesse DeZeeuw. Paul loved his family and the opportunity to co-own and work at Ebels Hardware with his brother and best friend, Dave. He was so grateful to live his life in the place God had put him and work to serve his community and, in doing so, serve his God. He served as a deacon at Prosper CRC, and on the Clam Union Township Fire Department, where he most enjoyed ordering and lighting off the July 4 fireworks show. He loved selling hardware necessities to folks who were in need, even if he knew he might lose money on it. Paul loved working every day with his family and employees that he considered family. He loved his customers, who he always said were ALL his friends. He loved having his grandson, Levi, come visit him at the store and hoisting him up into tractors. Paul also loved to travel and vacation with his family, feeding the birds behind his house, and enjoying things like hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, bowling, and the like as long as he was with his family. He gave the best hugs and back-scratches (even to strangers!), told fantastic stories, and always tried to make everyone feel welcomed and loved. His loss leaves a deep void in the lives of those who had the honor of knowing and loving him. Paul is survived by his wife, Gayle of 34 years; children, Abigail (James) DeZeeuw, Lucas, and Samuel; grandchildren, Levi and Jesse DeZeeuw; father and mother-in-law, Keith and Charlene VanHaitsma; siblings, Steven (Kathy) Ebels, Mark (Dawn) Ebels, Mary (Bruce) DeKam, and sister-in-law, Vicki Ebels; siblings-in-law, Cinda (Tom) Jessup, Craig VanHaitsma, Darla (Dan) Baird, Kent (Misty) VanHaitsma, Gwen (Jim) VanderBoon, Sheri (Russ), Rodenbaugh, and Kyle (Tracey) VanHaitsma; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved so much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Bernice Ebels, and his brother and best friend, David Ebels. Visitation will be held 2:00 - 6:00 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021 and 2:00 - 6:00 pm Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Prosper Christian Reformed Church, 1975 E Prosper Rd, Falmouth, MI 49632. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am Monday, April 26, 2021 at Prosper Christian Reformed Church. Memorial contributions in Paul's name can be made to Northern Michigan Christian School, Tuition Assistance Fund, 128 Martin St., McBain, MI 49657. For those not able to attend, there will be a live stream available at the Prosper Christian Reformed Church website https://prospercrc.org/ or at the Pederson Funeral Home website https://www.plaisierfuneral.com/ . Please share your memories of Paul at plaisierfuneral.com .
|
Latest News
- Munson to begin much-touted COVID treatment
- 'Lord make us a blessing'
- Ramblers' McElhinney to kick for Olivet
- Evart teen charged for part in stabbing of 3-year-old
- Wexford commissioners approve MIDC funding analysis, 4-year term resolution
- NMC soccer blanks Houghton Lake
- MSP trooper involved in 2 vehicle crash
- Vikings take 4th at home golf Invite
Most Popular
Articles
- Falmouth's giant Dave Ebels dies
- David Kirk Ferris II
- Teen in custody after Evart stabbing of young child
- Harry William McAllister
- Loretta Jane Buck
- Rover looks at closed Ponderosa building's future, parking tickets
- Dale Dee Wing
- Leon Leroy Barber Jr.
- Evart man, woman arrested for breaking and entering, police chase
- Jacqueline Gail Burks
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.