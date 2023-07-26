Paul Joseph Fortelka of Cadillac passed away Monday afternoon July 24, 2023 at Country Pleasures in Traverse City where he spent the past two weeks with their loving care and that of Hospice of Michigan as well. He was 90. Paul was born on November 17, 1932 in Hoxeyville, Michigan to Joseph James & Marie Margaret (Jurik) Fortelka.
Paul graduated from Hoxeyville High School in May of 1951 (the only guy in his class). Soon after graduating he entered the United States Navy and served four years during the Korean War. While home on leave on June 12, 1954 in Harrietta he married the former Elaine L. Porter and after they honeymooned to Niagara Falls, Paul returned to the Navy to serve the balance of his term and was honorably discharged in 1956.
He then went on to attend Ferris State University for two years. After college, Paul started his career with the State of Michigan in Gaylord where he lived for 50 years. He retired from the State after 35 years of service. 15 winters were spent in Zephyrhills, Florida. In 2008 he and Elaine moved back to the Cadillac area to be close to family.
Paul enjoyed bowling, camping, traveling, playing cards, polka dancing and had played in the "Polka Masters Band" for 25 years.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Elaine and their 4 children: Lori (Sandy) Emerling of Troy, Michigan, Brian (Lorraine) Fortelka of Barrington, Illinois, Denise (Tim) Kohout of Stryker, Ohio and Karen (Brad) Foster of Ada, Michigan; 10 grandchildren: Eric, Kristen, Kalina, Brianna, Devon, Patrick and Tara; 6 grandchildren: Ellie, Leah, Dylan, Lucas, Oliver, and Jackson; and a sister, Maryann Evens of Harrietta, Michigan; brother-in-law, Leo Porter of Harrietta, Michigan and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Paul was preceded by a brother, Carl Fortelka and a sister, Betty Porter and in-laws: Willard Evens, Betty Ann Paul and Keith Paul and Betty Jean Fortelka.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, July 31, 2023 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will be at Sixteen Cemetery in Wexford County with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Visitation with Paul's family will be Sunday from 4-6 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
