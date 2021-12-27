Paul R. Kamphuis, of Plano, TX, passed away on December 20, 2021, at the age of 78. Paul is preceded by his wife of 37 years, Betty DeHaan Kamphuis; his parents, Raymond & Helen Kamphuis; and his siblings, Mark and Thomas. He is survived by his children, Michele (Wallace) of MI, Kevin of FL, & Nathan of MD; granddaughters, Hailey and Areli; wife, Gladys (m. October 28, 2005); and siblings, Jack, Timothy, Daniel, Esther, Matthew, Philip, and Sarah. Paul was born September 20, 1943, in Grand Rapids, MI. He graduated from South Christian High School. He served in the Michigan Army National Guard, Company A 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry, from May 8, 1964, to January 6, 1970. He married Betty DeHaan on July 8, 1966. Paul was a master plumber and owner of Kamphuis Plumbing & Heating in Cadillac, MI for 30 years. He retired to Texas in 2007. Funeral services will be held at MKD Funeral Home, 4646 Kalamazoo Ave, Kentwood MI 49509, on Wednesday, December 29 at 10:30am. The family will receive visitors 90 minutes prior to the funeral service. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at 1pm. In lieu of donations, tell your family you love them and hug them daily. This world needs more people that love genuinely and openly.

