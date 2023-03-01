Paul Richard Mansfield of Las Vegas, Nevada formerly of Cadillac, Michigan passed away September 27, 2022. He was 74. Paul was born in Brentford in the London Borough of Hounslow, England on March 12, 1948, to Rosina Frances Rogers. Paul was raised by his adoptive parents Richard Eugene Mansfield and Mary Mansfield (Hooper). He leaves behind his wife of 14 years Kathleen Davis, his two daughters, Marina Bigger of Cadillac, MI and Shelagh Pearson of Clarksville, TN, his stepson Brandon Griswold of Vicksburg, MI and Jessyca Griswold of Cadillac, MI. Additionally, Paul is survived by several grandchildren.
Paul attended the University of Southampton and majored in Botany. He was the General Manager of Ace Hardware in Cadillac for several years, and his last position before retiring was in Landscape Sales at Greenscape in Battle Creek.
Paul was a loving and supportive husband, helpful friend, and a nurturing father. He saw beauty in the most remote places. He had a passion for travel, art, and music. He was an accomplished photographer. Paul’s favorite place in the world was in the kitchen or at the grill. He would often read cookbooks or browse the internet for unique recipes.
Paul was a humanitarian at heart. Several times a week he would prepare and deliver lunches and cold water to the homeless in Las Vegas because, “I have been fortunate in my life, and I want to do something to give back.”
In his memory, we will have a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 12, 1pm at the Lake City Senior Center, 120 John Street, Lake City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Paul Mansfield Family, https://gofund.me/4b1ac9fe. Attendees are encouraged to wear fascinators or hats in the English tradition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.