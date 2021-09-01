Paul Robert VanderVeen, age 75 of Manton, passed away on Saturday, August 28 at Cadillac Munson Healthcare Hospital. Paul was born on April 30, 1946 in Lake Township, Missaukee County to Will and Esther (Walker) VanderVeen. After school Paul served in the Army Reserves from January 1969- January 1971. He worked at the Hendricks farm milking and doing other farm duties, also Paul was employed as a casino security guard. Paul was an avid coin and Readers Digest collector, he as well enjoyed playing instant lotto tickets.
Paul is survived by his son; Robert VanderVeen of Live Oak, Florida, step- daughter Stacey (Nathan) Farr of McBain, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson, siblings, and special friend; Patricia Hammond of Lake City. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother in-law; Duane Miller, and great nephew; Dean Chandler.
A graveside service will be held on September 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Richland Township Cemetery with Pastor Steve Boven officiating. Memorial contributions may be made out to the Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church of Marion. The family has entrusted the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain to handle funeral arrangements. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
